Nashville Sounds defeats Omaha Storm Chasers 7-3, Sunday

Nashville, TN – In a game that was tied through the sixth, a late four-run burst by the Nashville Sounds (11-10) helped carry them to a 7-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-9) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The victory gave Nashville their first series win of the season.

Deadlocked in a 3-3 game through six, the Sounds capitalized on several free passes by rehabbing Royals reliever Jake Brentz (0-1). The left-hander got into trouble in the seventh, loading the bases on a couple of walks and a fielder’s choice with nobody out.

Chavez Young was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force the go-ahead run home, and another free pass with Tyler Black allowed another run to score, making it 5-3. Black added a couple more RBI for four on the game with a bases-loaded single through the middle of the infield for two more insurance runs in the eighth.

The Sounds jumped ahead early in the game with a couple of long balls. Vinny Capra plated Brewer Hicklen with a second-inning sacrifice fly for the game’s first run. Then, in the third, Young and Black hit back-to-back solo shots off Storm Chasers starter Jonah Dipoto to make it 3-0. However, Omaha chipped away to tally one run in each middle inning to make it 3-3.

The best bullpen in Triple-A baseball locked in through the late innings to preserve the win. Kevin Herget (2-0) worked a scoreless seventh inning after allowing an inherited runner to score in the sixth. Corbin Martin and Rob Zastryzny then worked 1-2-3 eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to put the Storm Chasers away.

Black tied a career-high with four RBI, his second four-RBI performance of the series. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer, walk, and run scored. The first baseman also made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right field for the final out in the ninth. Young added a hit and a pair of RBI out of the nine spot of the lineup.

Nashville will have Monday off before they begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats. Right-hander Carlos Rodríguez (0-3, 6.75) is the probable starter for the Sounds. Louisville’s starting pitcher is to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm. central from Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black (2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) tied a career-high with four RBI in the game—his fourth four-RBI game in his career and second in six games.

Chavez Young’s third-inning homer was his first of the season. His last blast, a three-run blast on August 20, 2023, at Bowie, was with Altoona.

Brewer Hicklen walked twice, scored a run and stole a base in the win. He’s reached base safely in 18 of 20 games this season and his 11 stolen bases is tied for the most in the International League.

Rob Zastryzny tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out a couple of Storm Chasers. He’s yet to allow a run in eight appearances (8.0 IP) this season (1 H, 0 BB, 12 K, 0.13 WHIP, .040 BAA).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.