APSU Golf’s Erica Scutt, Jillian Breedlove earn All-Atlantic Sun Conference honors

Atlanta, GA – Erica Scutt, a junior on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, earned First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference honors, while Jillian Breedlove received ASUN All-Freshman Team honors, the league announced Monday.

Scutt, a Second Team All-ASUN selection last season, is the first Governor to earn first team honors since Austin Peay State University joined the ASUN Conference. Breedlove also is the first Gov to earn all-freshman recognition since joining the conference.

An Alpharetta, Georgia native, Scutt led the Governors with a 72.96 stroke average this season while recording a counting score in a team-leading 26 of 28 rounds played. She also led the APSU Govs with four rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par this season. She also recorded a 605-126-12 record against the field this season, which was good for a .828 winning percentage as an individual.

Scutt won twice during the 2023-24 season, with her wins coming in back-to-back weeks. Her first win came when she shot a five-under 211 at the APSU Intercollegiate before shooting four-under 212 to win at the Saluki Invitational.

Scutt was Austin Peay State University’s top finisher in six-of-nine events this season, while recording seven top-10 and six top-five finishes. In addition to her success, Scutt helped the Governors win three times this season – with all three wins coming in a row during the fall – while finishing as the APSU Govs’ top individual in all three team victories.

Scutt shot a season-low 66 twice this season, with the first coming at the Payne Stewart Memorial and the second at the APSU Intercollegiate. Her two rounds of 66 are tied for the second-best rounds in program history. She now has the four best 18-hole scores in APSU history and is the only Governor to shoot under 67, having done so four times. Scutt also carded rounds of 68 and 69 this season; those rounds are tied for the sixth and ninth-best scores in program history, respectively.

Scutt also posted a 54-hole tournament score of 211 at the APSU Intercollegiate, which is tied for the fourth-best tournament score in program history. Scutt’s 54-hole score of 212 at the Saluki Invitational is the sixth-best tournament score in APSU history, and her score of 216 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic is tied for the ninth-best score in program history.

A freshman from Pasco, Washington, Breedlove was one of five Governors to play in the lineup in all ten tournaments this season while finishing tied for third on the team with a 75.71 stroke average.

Breedlove ranked second on the team with 24 counting scores in 28 rounds played this season while also finishing tied for third with three rounds at even or under par. She also recorded a 465-244-34 record against the field this season, which was good for a .656 winning percentage as an individual.

Breedlove shot a low round of 71 twice, with the first time coming in her first collegiate round at the Payne Stewart Memorial. She also shot a 71 in the final round of the APSU Intercollegiate. Breedlove recorded two top-10 finishes and one top-five finish during her freshman campaign while finishing as the Governors’ top individual finisher twice.

