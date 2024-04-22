Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Introduces FDA-Approved Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) prioritizes clinical missions to keep up with the latest medical innovations in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

BACH Chief of Otolaryngology Maj. Alexander Lanigan leads his team offering the only current FDA approved device assisted upper airway stimulation therapy for the Defense Health Network, East region. This procedure is available to family members, retirees, and select active-duty service members, including those who are retiring.

The first BACH patient received their device in September 2023, with other patients continuing to benefit from this offering.

“Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the tongue and other soft tissues in your airway collapse during sleep, blocking the flow of oxygen to your body,” Lanigan says. “It can cause chronic fatigue and other more serious issues like pulmonary hypertension, stroke, and heart attack.”

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) is the most common OSA treatment method. Over 50% of patients cannot tolerate the pressures, the mask, or their own claustrophobia. Historically, doctors’ alternative treatment options were limited for patients with moderate to severe OSA.

Upper airway stimulation is a new surgical technique where an implanted device detects when the body is breathing and sends a gentle pulse to a nerve in the lower neck, opening the patient’s airway.

BACH ENT personnel are excited to share this innovative new treatment option.

“Most patients tell me during their follow-ups that it’s life changing,” said Ashely Gibbs, a BACH health technician for the Ear, Nose, and Throat clinic. “One of our patients said travel is so much easier now that they don’t have to lug around their CPAP equipment everywhere they go.”

BACH’s ENT clinic allows all steps in the process to be completed in one area. This convenience shortens the amount of time needed to complete the overall procedure.

The surgery for the device takes approximately 2 hours and is done as an outpatient procedure. After about six weeks, the device is activated, and patients spend the next few months adjusting their device to a comfortable tolerance level. A follow-up sleep study shows BACH patients their progress and identifies any areas for adjustments.

BACH ENT Clinic, in partnership with the Intrepid Spirit Sleep Clinic, achieves superior results in patient care, treatment, and overall health for patients, accomplishing the hospital’s mission by staying current with the latest medical advancements.

“Without compromise, we are committed to healthcare excellence, delivering readiness for our Warfighters, Families, and Community.”

Talk to your primary care provider whether this alternative OSA treatment is appropriate for you. If determined this is a positive option for you, your primary care team can initiate a referral.