Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes section of Prince Drive for water Main Maintenance, low water pressure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Prince Drive from West Regent Drive to East Regent Drive for water main maintenance.

Motorists will be detoured to West Regent Drive and East Regent Drive to avoid the work zone.

Low water pressure will affect the following streets and roads:

  • Trelawny Drive (East Regent Drive to Greensboro Court)
  • East Regent Drive (Trelawny Drive to Prince Drive)
  • Greensboro Court

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 11:00am.­­­­­

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

