APSU Beach Volleyball plays North Florida to begin ASUN Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team opens its second trip to the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship against North Florida in a Wednesday 8:00am CT match at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay (13-14) enters the ASUN Championship as the No. 8 seed and faces No. 1 North Florida (20-11) for the first time in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

Last season, the APSU Govs advanced to the second round of the elimination bracket after defeating Eastern Kentucky in the opening round following a loss to Florida Gulf Coast in the opening round of the event.

The APSU Govs were led by their top two pairings across the final two weeks of the regular season. The No. 1 duo of Aurora Bibolotti and Anna Rita finished the regular season winners of five-straight matches from the top court, with each victory coming in straight sets. The No. 2 pairing of Kelsey Mead and Mikayla Powell won their final seven matches of the regular season, with five coming in two-set decisions.

Austin Peay State University won five of its final seven matches of the regular season, including a 3-2 win against Central Arkansas in the regular-season finale at the Beach Bear Clash, April 13th, in Conway, Arkansas.

North Florida enters to the postseason on a three-match winning streak following a pair of ranked victories against No. 18 Florida Atlantic and No. 16 Stetson.

The Ospreys are led by Cameron Humphries and Hayden Wooldridge’s 20-7 mark this season followed by Madison Espy and Presley Murray’s 18-13 mark, including a 16-10 record from the No. 2 court.

With an upset of UNF, Austin Peay State University would play the winner of No. 4 North Alabama and No. 5 Eastern Kentucky. If the Governors drop the decision to the Osrpeys’ APSU would play the loser of the aforementioned match.

