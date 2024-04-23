APSU Men’s Golf finishes ASUN Championship in 10th Place

Dothan, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 310 in the final round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday and finished the tournament in 10th place with an aggregate score of 923 on the Highlands and Marshwood courses at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University finished 14 shots behind 10th-place Eastern Kentucky and 28 shots behind ninth-place Jacksonville. The Governors also beat 12th-place Bellarmine by seven strokes. Lipscomb won the ASUN Championship after shooting 16-under 848 as a team.

Lipscomb’s Will Holan and Ford Goldasich and Florida Gulf Coast’s Joe Sullivan were tied for the individual championship after 54 holes before Holan won individual medalist honors in a playoff.

Reece Britt fired the best round of the day by a Governor, shooting one-over 73 to pick up nine spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 36th with a score of 227. Daniel Love carded a two-over 74 to pick on three spots on the field and finish in 47th with an aggregate score of 230.

Jakob Falk Schollert shot 81 in the final round and finished 52nd with a three-round score of 236. The final counting score for the APSU Govs came from Seth Smith, who shot 82 and finished the tournament in 49th with a score of 232. After being subbed into the lineup for Logan Spurrier after the second round, Morgan Robinson shot an 86 in the third round of the ASUN Championship.

With the regular season in the books, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for offseason news and updates.