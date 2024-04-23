Austin Peay State University Softball plays Tennessee Tech at home, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – After a break of just over two years, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will renew its second most-played all-time series on Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field as they host Tennessee Tech in its last non-conference game of the season. The game begins at 4:00pm

For the Governors (18-26), the game Wednesday versus the Golden Eagles (19-20) will be the 105th meeting all-time on the softball field, dating back to March 1st, 1986, in the second game played in program history.

Entering the mid-week matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the contest batting .380, with five doubles, four triples and a home run, while scoring 24 runs and driving in 20.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .310 clip, with three doubles, a triple and a team-high seven home runs. She also leads the team with 28 RBIs and team-leading 25 runs scored.

Graduate left fielder Kendyl Weinzapfel rounds out the Governors .300 hitters, coming in batting .302 this spring, with five doubles, three triples and two home runs, while driving in 18 and scoring 15 runs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (10-12, 2.40 ERA, 138 K’s) leads the APSU Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (5-11, 4.14 ERA, 37 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-2, 3.19 ERA, 54 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

The Golden Eagles enter the game with four players batting over .300, led by Carmen Betts’ .388 batting average, including 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs to go with 21 runs scored and 38 RBI.

Tennessee Tech’s pitching staff is led by a pair of pitchers, Emily York and Payton Wagner, who both sport 7-4 records, with York having a 2.13 ERA and 63 strikeouts, while Wagner’s ERA is 2.25 with 33 strikeouts.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 29-75 all-time versus the Golden Eagles but has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two in-state programs.

Mea Clark needs six hits to reach 100 for her career and become the 44th Gov to reach that milestone.

One more win at home would be the APSU Govs 13th this season, tying for the second-most single-season home wins in program history.

Kylie Campbell needs eight hits to tie Danielle Liermann for the most hits by a Govs softball player in their first three seasons.

