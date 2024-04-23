Coordinated Transportation Plan Public Meeting in Clarksville set for May 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC), which includes Clarksville and Montgomery County, is leading an effort to update the middle Tennessee regional “Coordinate Human Services Transportation Plan (abbreviated as Coordinated Plan).”

The goal of this update is to understand the transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, older adults, and people with low incomes, across middle Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky.

This Coordinated Plan will provide practical strategies for improving day-to-day mobility for residents across the 15-county area.

As part of the update process, the public is invited to learn more about it, and offer input, in a public input meeting scheduled for Friday, May 3rd, 2024, from 10:00pm-11:00am, at the City of Clarksville’s Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center located at 953 Clark Street.

GNRC wants to hear how affected individuals get around town, any daily transportation challenges faced, and how improving access to transportation will impact quality of life.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts is actively and routinely engaged in the work of GNRC, and encourages public participation and dialogue that will enhance and improve the Coordinated Plan.

“As our community continues to grow, transportation planning is important for everyone,” Mayor Pitts said. “I encourage everyone to help us identify the needs for all our citizens, and this meeting is an important part of the process.”

For more information about the Coordinated Plan, visit the Web at GNRC.org/CHSTP or contact Daniel Capparella at (phone): 615.880.3906 or (email): dcapparella@gnrc.org .

This is a coordinated effort between GNRC and all of its member communities, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and the Clarksville Urbanized Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which Mayor Pitts chairs.