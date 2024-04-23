Pedal to the Metal: American Red Cross Campaign Revs Up Blood and Platelet Donations

Nashville, TN – As May approaches, the American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood or platelets in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.

Right now, there’s no letting off the gas when it comes to lifesaving care. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients who count on transfusions every single day.

Book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1.800.RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate April 29th-May 31st will get a coupon for a free haircut by email.

Plus, those who come to give April 29th-May 19th will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card.

Additionally, those who come to give April 29th-May 19th will also get a bonus $10.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive for more details.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities April 29th-May 19th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

4/26/2024: 11:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

5/1/2024: 8:00am – 2:00pm, Fort Campbell High School, 912 Carentan Road

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Kingston Springs

4/30/2024: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Harpeth High School, 170 E. Kingston Springs Road

Pleasant View

4/20/2024: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Pleasant View Christian School, 160 Hicks Edgen Road

5/7/2024: 1:00pm – 7:00pm, The Livery Stables, 1104 Main Street

Dickson County

Dickson

5/8/2024: 10:00am – 2:00pm, Bank of Dickson, 466 Hwy 46 South

5/9/2024: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

5/16/2024: 11:00am – 3:00pm, Doug Varner State Farm, 185 Beasley Drive

Houston County

Erin

5/13/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Erin Church of the Nazarene, 11 College Street

Humphreys County

New Johnsonville

5/6/2024: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Montgomery County

Clarksville

4/30/2024: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Northwest High School, 800 Lafayette Road

5/1/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/6/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/8/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/13/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/13/2024: 2:30pm – 6:30pm, East Montgomery Elementary School, 230 McAdoo Creek Road

5/15/2024: 12:30pm – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/17/2024: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Customs House Museum, 200 Second Street

5/20/2024: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard 5/20/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/22/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Fort Campbell

5/8/2024: 11:30am – 4:30pm, Taylor Dental Clinic, 5580 Desert Storm Avenue

Robertson County

Cross Plains

5/23/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 East

Greenbrier

5/15/2024: 2:00pm – 6:00pm, Cross Roads Baptist Church, 2649 New Cut Road

Springfield

5/6/2024: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

5/16/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

White House

5/7/2024: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

5/20/2024: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Temple Baptist Church, 117 Marlin Road

Stewart County

Dover

5/9/2024: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

For more information and to apply, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.