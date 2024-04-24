101st Airborne Division hosts 2024 CASA Conference

Fort Campbell, KY – This week, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell hosted Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army as part of the annual CASA Lead Conference.

Their visit included the opportunity to see “Screaming Eagles” in action during the division’s semi-annual training exercise, Operation Lethal Eagle. The CASAs are predominantly business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary of the Army to advise and support Army leaders across the country.

Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, welcomed the delegation on April 15th during its first stop at the Sabalauski Air Assault School. Here, conference delegates had the opportunity to rappel from the very same towers used by 101st soldiers when they attend air assault school.

“Thank you for taking the time from your busy schedules and for what you do for the Army on a daily basis,” said Maj. Gen. Sylvia in his welcome remarks after the rappel demonstration. “We recognize—and are grateful—for the tremendous value of your volunteer service to our nation as you support Army leaders, soldiers, families, and Department of the Army civilians across the country.”

CASAs come from many professions including business, education, finance, industry, law, the media, medicine, and public service. Each aide is proactively involved in the community and brings to the position an interest in the Army, a high degree of business acumen and civic leadership; these attributes establish a deep connection between America and its Army.

Maj. Gen. Sylvia’s welcome remarks also covered the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities, from which the division’s enduring priorities are derived. The emphasis on these enduring priorities, he noted, ensures that the division continues to “build on its mastery of large-scale and long-range air assaults, train unit collective tasks, and prototype Army initiatives.”

As the world’s premier air assault division, which specializes in rapid vertical envelopment, the 101st remains at the cutting edge of innovative tactics and technology. This year’s CASA conference allowed attendees to see how the division contributes to the Army’s overarching efforts to prepare for and dominate in large-scale combat operations.

Other conference activities included the firing of electronic weapons simulators and a series of presentations from various organizations: Child and Youth School Servies; Army Community Service; Morale, Welfare and Recreation; U.S. Army Futures Command; and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Attendees also visited the Fort Campbell Employment Readiness and Education Centers, and the division’s “Eaglewerx” Applied Tactical Innovation Center.

Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) are essential to the army’s ability to connect with Americans by helping to build partnerships and strengthening relationships in their communities. The role of a CASA varies greatly based on geographic location; proximity to Army installations or activities; and support of local recruiting efforts.