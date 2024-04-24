APSU Beach Volleyball’s Aurora Bibolotti Named All-Freshman Team, Kelsey Mead All-Academic Team

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team earned a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Aurora Bibolotti named to the All-Freshman Team and Kelsey Mead earning Academic All-ASUN Team honors, the league announced Tuesday.

A Milano, Italy native, Bibolotti finished second on the team with 18 wins, including 15 from the No. 1 position. She began her collegiate career with a perfect 4-0 mark in the Grand Sands Tournament on February 23rd-24th. Bibolotti and Mead, her doubles partner, won 5-of-6 matches, March 8th-23rd.

Bibolotti also paired with fellow freshman Anna Rita during a 4-1 victory against Jacksonville State, the duo went on to play exclusively together through the end of the regular season, winning six of their final seven matches, with all six victories coming in straight sets.

Now a two-time ASUN All-Academic Team recipient, Kelsey Mead graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in sports communication in 2023 with a 4.0 GPA and currently has a 4.0 GPA while working towards a master’s degree in marketing communications.

In the sand, Mead led APSU with 19 wins, including a 9-0 mark from the No. 2 position. She paired with fellow graduate student Mikayla Powell during the Govs’ April 8th win against Jacksonville State. That win was the first of seven-straight victories that ended the regular season, with five coming in two-set decisions.

Bibolotti, Mead, and the rest of the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team return to action this week when they open the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship with a Tuesday 8:00am CT match against No. 1 seed North Florida at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts in DeLand, Florida.