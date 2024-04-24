APSU Softball gets hot late to defeat Tennessee Tech, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team came from behind by scoring five runs over its final three at-bats versus Tennessee Tech Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to come away with a non-conference 5-2 victory.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings, The Governors (19-26) cut the Golden Eagles (19-21) lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth, with Megan Hodum leading off the bottom of the inning with a triple and score a batter later on a ground ball by Kylie Campbell.

The bottom of the fifth would see Austin Peay State University take its first lead of the day as they scored two runs to go up 3-2.

Mea Clark would open the inning with a double, followed by a walk to Raylon Roach and a sacrifice bunt by Gabi Apiag to put runners at second and third.

Morgan Zuege would then tie the score, 2-2, with a ground out that scored pinch runner Kiley Hinton, followed by the go-ahead run scoring on a single through the right side by Hodum.

The APSU Govs would tack-on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Brie Howard and Kendyl Weinzapfel reaching on back-to-back one-out single and score on Clarks’ second double of the day, for the 5-2 final.

Ashley Martin (3-2) picked up the win for the APSU Govs, throwing 4.1 innings of shutout relief, giving up just one hit and strikeout out one.

Between the Lines

The two doubles recorded by Austin Peay State University’s Mea Clark was her first career two-double game.

Morgan Zuege tied a career single-game best with six assists.

Austin Peay State University’s defense turned two double plays, giving them 17 on the season.

The APSU Govs have now recorded 14 triples this season, the most by a Govs team since 1996 season.

