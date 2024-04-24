72.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses to #20 North Florida at ASUN Championship

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to North Florida in ASUN Championship Opener. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballDeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team fell to No. 20 and top-seeded North Florida 5-0 in the opening match of the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship Wednesday at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts.

North Florida (21-11) opened the match with a 21-17, 21-11 victory against Austin Peay State University’s (13-15) Jillian Stein and Tristin Smith in the No. 4 match, before extending the lead with a 21-7, 21-15 win against Payton Deidesheimer and Elizabeth Wheat from the No. 5 court.

The Ospreys clinched the victory in the No. 3 spot after their Iris Fletcher and Katie Camp defeated Riley Marshall and Jamie Seward, 21-11-17.

With the win in hand, the Ospreys earned a pair of straight-set wins from No. 1 against Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti and on No. 2 against Mikayla Powell and Kelsey Mead

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will face the loser of the No. 4 North Alabama vs. No. 5 Eastern Kentucky matchup which is played directly after the Govs’ match against UNF. The match will begin at 12:00pm CT, Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. North Florida Results

  1. Michaela Rezentes/Taylor Pierce (UNF) def. Anna Rita/Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) 21-18, 21-16
  2. Presley Murray/Madison Espy (UNF) def. Kelsey Mead/Mikayla Powell (APSU) 21-14, 21-11
  3. Iris Fletcher/Katie Camp (UNF) def. Riley Marshall/Jamie Seward (APSU) 21-11, 21-17
  4. Cameron Humphries/Hayden Wooldridge (UNF) def. Jillian Stein/Tristin Smith (APSU) 21-17, 21-11
  5. Mariana Fel. Sanchez/Mackenzie Murphy (UNF) def. Payton Deidesheimer/Elizabeth Wheat (APSU) 21-7, 21-15

Order of finish: (4,5,3,1,2)

