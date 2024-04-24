Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses to #20 North Florida at ASUN Championship

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team fell to No. 20 and top-seeded North Florida 5-0 in the opening match of the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship Wednesday at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts.

North Florida (21-11) opened the match with a 21-17, 21-11 victory against Austin Peay State University’s (13-15) Jillian Stein and Tristin Smith in the No. 4 match, before extending the lead with a 21-7, 21-15 win against Payton Deidesheimer and Elizabeth Wheat from the No. 5 court.

The Ospreys clinched the victory in the No. 3 spot after their Iris Fletcher and Katie Camp defeated Riley Marshall and Jamie Seward, 21-11-17.

With the win in hand, the Ospreys earned a pair of straight-set wins from No. 1 against Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti and on No. 2 against Mikayla Powell and Kelsey Mead.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will face the loser of the No. 4 North Alabama vs. No. 5 Eastern Kentucky matchup which is played directly after the Govs’ match against UNF. The match will begin at 12:00pm CT, Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. North Florida Results



Order of finish: (4,5,3,1,2)