APSU Track and Field to compete in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team will travel to Nashville for the Music City Challenge at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility, which Vanderbilt hosts.

The Governors will compete in back-to-back weekends for the first time since January. Last week at the Georgia Tech Invitational, Austin Peay State University was led by a third-place finish in the 4x400m by Alexis Arnett, Mia McGee, Lauren Lewis, and Koriona Boyd and a second-place finish by Lauren Lewis in the 800M.

The APSU Govs’ fourth outdoor meet will mark the last regular season meet before the ASUN Conference Championships. This meet also marks the third time APSU has competed at Vanderbilt between the indoor and outdoor seasons.