BACH announces Woodson Health Clinic opens New Physical Therapy Clinic

Rock Island Arsenal, IL – The Woodson Health Clinic’s new Physical Therapy Clinic officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Health System Commander Col. Samuel L. Preston highlights the significance of the ceremony, “This ribbon cutting today is a symbol of our ongoing commitment to this community.”

The new PT facility, located inside the Woodson Health Clinic, provides this much-needed level of care right in the clinic, thereby streamlining patient care and meeting the unique healthcare needs of the clinic’s patients.

“Military medicine is special, and we often have specialized needs. Being able to treat musculoskeletal injuries in-house without waiting on referrals or authorizations for care out in the community improves patient and family readiness,” stated Woodson Health Clinic Officer-in-Charge, Capt. Jennah Janney.

“The faster we get people in (to PT), the better it is for their recovery and supports the quality of care they need, and also meets the commitment to healthcare excellence and delivering readiness, which is exactly what accessible physical therapy provides for our community,” added Janney.

When patients see a physical therapist in the clinic, they can fill their prescriptions directly at the pharmacy; and can be immediately scheduled with the primary care team and have profiles and appropriate restrictions put in place – all in one location.

The Woodson Health Clinic, located in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, serves a population of 1,800 Soldiers, family members and retirees in the area.

BACH Health System and the Woodson Health Clinic Physical Therapy team are committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class healthcare delivery for beneficiaries.

For more information: https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Clinics/Woodson-Health-Clinic