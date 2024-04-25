CDE Lightband receives American Public Power Association’s 2024 Safety Award of Excellence

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence at the Diamond Level for safe operating practices in 2023. This is the highest level of recognition awardees can obtain.



“We are proud of our safety record,” said Brian Taylor, CDE Lightband General Manager. “This award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members go home safe to their families every day.”



Only 147 utilities, out of 2,000 members, received the Safety Award of Excellence. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and the overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2023. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker hours during 2023, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“In our industry, safety has to be at the top of everyone’s mind all day, every day,” said Scott McKenzie, Chair of APPA’s Engineering and Operations Conference safety track and Senior Director of Member Training and safety at AMP Inc. These honored utilities have demonstrated a commitment to safety that runs through every aspect of their organizations.”The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.

