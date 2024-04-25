Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 15th–29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a week of changing weather patterns in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

On Thursday, there will be increasing clouds, with temperatures reaching a high near 71°F. A slight chance of showers is expected Thursday night, mainly after midnight, with temperatures dropping to around 54°F.

As we move into Friday, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80°F.

It remains mostly cloudy Friday night, with temperatures around 67°F.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing to a high near 82°F. Expect breezy conditions, with a south wind around 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

It will be partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low of around 66°F.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, and temperatures rise to near 84°F. South winds continue, gusting up to 30 mph.

There may be a slight chance of showers Sunday night after 1:00am, with temperatures hovering around 67°F.

Heading into the work week on Monday, there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny skies and a high near 79°F.

The chance of rain on Monday night is 60 percent, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The temperature will be about 61°F.

Overall, the weekend ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of conditions, from cloudy skies and showers to sunny spells and possible thunderstorms.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for weather updates as the week progresses.