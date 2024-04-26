APSU Softball plays Florida Gulf Coast at home this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will host Florida Gulf Coast for a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to close out the home part of its 2024 schedule.

The Governors (19-26; 4-14 ASUN), who sit in 10th place in the league’s standing, two games behind eighth-place Kennesaw State for the final spot in the ASUN Championship Tournament with six conference games remaining, and the Eagles (31-15; 14-4 ASUN) will open the series on Saturday at 1:00pm, with a doubleheader, while concluding the weekend with a Sunday, single game at noon.

Entering the ASUN matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the contest batting .379, with six doubles, four triples and a home run, while scoring 24 runs and driving in 21.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard and graduate left fielder Kendyl Weinzapfel, who are both hitting .311 this season.

Howard has also collected three doubles, a triple and a team-high seven home runs, while also leading the team in RBIs (28) and runs scored (26), with Weinzapfel recording five doubles, three triples and two home runs, while driving in 18 and scoring 16 runs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (10-12, 2.40 ERA, 138 K’s) leads the APSU Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (5-11, 4.10 ERA, 37 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-2, 2.97 ERA, 55 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

The Eagles enter the weekend with five batters hitting over .300 on the season, led by Avery Viancos’ .369 average, including two doubles and two triples, while leading her team with 15 stolen bases.

FGCU’s pitching staff is led by Angelina Bonilla, who enters the weekend with a 12-3 record, including a 1.21 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 3-3 all-time versus Florida Gulf Coast.

Mea Clark needs four hits to reach 100 for her career, become the 44th Gov to reach that milestone.

Kylie Campbell needs seven hits to tie Danielle Liermann for the most hits by a APSU Govs softball player in their first three seasons.

Last home weekend for seven Governors: Kendyl Weinzapfel, Gabi Apiag, Jordan Benefiel, Mea Clark, Megan Hodum, Morgan Zuege and Jaya Herring.

