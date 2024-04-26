APSU’s Peayple in the Community is set for August 26th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Mike Licari is proud to announce the second annual “Peayple in the Community, A Day of Service” will take place on August 26th, 2024.

This event coincides with the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester, marking a special start to the academic year by dedicating a day to serve the place we call home, Clarksville, Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to announce the second annual Peayple in the Community, A Day of Service,” Licari said. “This event symbolizes our commitment to the community and provides a unique opportunity for our students, faculty, and staff to engage in meaningful service. By starting our semester with a day dedicated to helping others, we set a tone of camaraderie and engagement for the year ahead.”

Peayple in the Community aims to integrate service into the fabric of Austin Peay State University’s culture while serving as a statement about the spirit of collaboration and community.

Here are the Key Points

Date: August?26th.

August?26th. Registration Opens: August?1st.

August?1st. Location: Various sites across Clarksville.

Various sites across Clarksville. Participation: Open to APSU students, faculty, staff and community members

Open to APSU students, faculty, staff and community members To help make this day a success, Austin Peay State University faculty will incorporate the day of service into their coursework, and APSU supervisors will allow flexible work schedules. Daytime on-ground classes will not be held to allow for full community participation.

“As we approach the second Peayple in the Community event, I am filled with pride for the enthusiasm and spirit our APSU family brings to the table,” said Dannelle Whiteside, Austin Peay State University’s vice president for Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy.

“Last year, we made a significant impact, and this year, we aim to deepen our contributions. This is more than volunteering; it’s about growing as a community and strengthening our bonds within Clarksville,” Whiteside stated.

Last Year’s Impact, This Year’s Goals

Recapping the Inaugural Event’s Success:

More than 600 participants from Austin Peay volunteered.

They contributed over 1,200 hours.

They gave time to numerous local organizations like Loaves & Fishes and the American Red Cross.

Participants engaged in various activities, from food services at Manna Café Ministries to logistical support at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The day brought tangible benefits to the community and enriched APSU students’ educational experience through active participation and learning outside the classroom.

Building on last year’s foundation, Austin Peay State University aims to increase the number of volunteers and total service hours. The initiative reflects APSU’s strategic mission to foster community engagement as a core value of its educational environment.

With even more opportunities and sites this year, participants can look forward to a fulfilling day of service.

A Call to Action

We urge all Austin Peay State University community members and Clarksville residents to mark their calendars for this significant event. Registration will open on August?1st at www.apsu.edu/service-day, and we will remind the community as that date approaches.