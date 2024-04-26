Austin Peay State University Baseball rack up 15 Hits in 19-6 home win over Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s offense again proved its mettle, powering past Eastern Kentucky in a 19-6 Atlantic Sun Conference run-rule victory Friday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (25-16, 12-7 ASUN) scored 19 runs for the second consecutive ASUN outing following its 19-12 victory at Florida Gulf Coast Sunday. The Governors have scored 54 runs in their last three games and 63 runs during their now four-game win streak.

Friday, it was the APSU Govs’ bottom of the order that helped it break the game open with seven runs in the third inning and another six in the fourth. The 13 runs helped APSU turn a 5-4 deficit into a 17-5 lead.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar, batting fourth, led off the third with a home run, and center fielder John Bay, batting fifth, followed with a one-out solo home run to give APSU a 6-5 lead. Designated hitter Jaden Brown followed with a triple, and second baseman Ambren Voitik drove him in with a double. Catcher Gus Freeman kept the rally going with a single to score Voitik and then scored on left fielder Clayton Gray’s double as APSU extended its lead to 9-5.

But the APSU Govs kept pushing, with right fielder Lyle Miller-Green earning a walk in front of third baseman Brody Szako’s run-scoring triple. Gazdar returned to the plate and provided his second RBI of the frame with a sacrifice fly, giving APSU an 11-5 lead.

Austin Peay State University needed only two hits in its six-run fourth inning, but neither hit provided a run. The Govs scored runs on a wild pitch, two bases-loaded walks, back-to-back sacrifice flies, and a fielder’s choice.

Bay was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Jaden Brown followed him with a 2-for-3 outing with three runs scored, Voitik was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Freeman went 2-for-3, walked twice, and scored three times.

At the top of the order, Gray had five RBI in his 2-for-4 performance, including two doubles. Szako was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and four RBI.

Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Jacob Weaver (3-2) was the beneficiary of the offensive outburst and claimed the win after going five innings and allowing six runs on 11 hits.

Center fielder Ron Franklin had a home run in his 1-for-3, three RBI effort to lead the Eastern Kentucky offense. Starting pitcher B. Stewart (0-2) took the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Eastern Kentucky continue their three-game ASUN series with a Saturday 2:00pm game at The Hand. It is Military Appreciation Day at the park, with all active duty military personnel and veterans able to attend the game for free.