Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf to compete in National Golf Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will tee it up in the postseason for the second time in program history. The Governors accepted an invitation to play in the National Golf Invitational, May 10th-12th, at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.

In its second season, Golfweek’s National Golf Invitational (NGI) gives teams outside of the NCAA postseason a chance to have a season-ending championship, a la basketball’s National Invitational Tournament. Austin Peay State University qualified for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in 2022 after winning the Ohio Valley Conference; however, this season’s trip to the NGI will mark its first postseason competition outside the NCAA Championship.

“Getting an invitation to the NGI is a huge honor, and we are ready to get out west and compete for a postseason championship,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “This is new territory in the collegiate golf world, so to have the girl’s hard work and success be recognized is really exciting. Every team that will be at this event has a top-notch winning percentage, so it’s going to be a really fun battle.”

Arkansas State, Chattanooga, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Rutgers, Santa Clara, UNC Wilmington, and USC Upstate are confirmed to join the Govs in the Grand Canyon State. Golfweek is still finalizing the 15-18 team field.

The 54-hole tournament will follow the standard play five, count four scoring format, with each team able to sub in an alternate following the first or second round.

“I am so excited for our women’s golf student-athletes to have an opportunity to compete at the National Golf Invitational,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Coach Combs has built one of the top women’s golf programs in the ASUN Conference, and I am glad to see them recognized nationally. I know these young ladies will be ready to compete and bring a championship back from Arizona!”

Austin Peay State University posted a fourth-place finish at the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, with Jillian Breedlove, Kaley Campbell, and Kady Foshaug finishing tied for 14th to lead the team. Breedlove, Campbell, and Foshaug shot three-over 219 at the ASUN Championship, with Campbell posting the best round by a Gov when she shot a career-low, four-under 68 in the second round.

Following the ASUN Championship, Erica Scutt was named a First Team All-ASUN selection. Scutt led the Governors with a 72.96 stroke average and a pair of individual wins during the 2023-24 season, while also posting a team-best 26 counting scores in 28 rounds played. Scutt also tallied four rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par en route to earning her second-consecutive All-ASUN honor.

Breedlove also was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team after posting a 75.71 stoke average, which was tied for third on the team, during her debut season. In addition, Breedlove ranked second on the team with 24 counting scores in 28 rounds played and was tied for third with three rounds at even or under par.

The Governors won three times as a team during the regular season, with victories at the Hoover Invitational, APSU Intercollegiate, and Saluki Invitational in consecutive weeks. The APSU Govs posted top-five finishes in eight of the 10 events they played this season while recording a 95-24-1 record against the field, which was good for a .798 winning percentage as a team.

The 2024 NGI will be played at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, which is a championship Australian Sand Belt-style golf course. The Troon Golf managed course annually serves as a U.S. Open Qualifying site in addition to hosting The PING Southwest Section PGA Section Championship and Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School events.

For more news on Austin Peay State University women’s golf and the NGI as it becomes available, follow the team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.