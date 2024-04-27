73.1 F
Saturday, April 27, 2024
101st Airborne Division conducts Operation Lethal Eagle Force on Force

By News Staff
Spc. Issaic Billings, an infantryman from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault), pulls security during an engagement with the opposing force (OPFOR), as part of Operation Lethal Eagle24,1, April 25, 2024, Fort Campbell KY. (Spc. Zachery Blevins, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) act as opposing force (OPFOR) during an engagement with 2nd Brigade Combat Team,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 25th, 2024, Fort Campbell KY.

Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large- scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

A Soldier with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fires blanks while acting as opposing force (OPFOR) during an engagement with 2nd Brigade Combat Team,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 25, 2024, Fort Campbell KY. (Spc. Zachery Blevins, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
While most of the exercise leverages Fort Campbell’s world-class training infrastructure, some units and Soldiers operate out of Fort Knox, KY, and Camp Atterbury, IN.

