APSU Track and Field performs well at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge

Nashville, TN – On Friday and Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team traveled just down I-24 for the Music City Challenge at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility. Seven top-15 finishes highlighted the event.

“We had a really promising showing this weekend,” said head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. “A few long-awaited outcomes will certainly assist with the focus and energy of our team. The season as a whole has taught us patience and perservance. With that in mind, it was just great to see the student-athletes going out being very intentional and executing across the board.”

Amani Sharif got the meet started with a 6th place finish in the long jump invite, jumping 5.64m. Myra Eriksson followed that up with an 11th place finish in the pole vault, posting a mark of 3.25m. Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus wrapped up the field events friday with Tucker throwing 34.25m and Dejesus throwing 24.62m.

Sharif took the track for the first running event, posting a time of 25.13 in the 200m. Four APSU Govs competed in the 400m, lead by Savannah Fruth (4:51.66). She was followed by Sydney Freeman (5:04.65), Jaedyn Stalnecker (5:21.45), and Kerra Marsh (5:21.49). Ashley Doyle placed 12th in the 5,000m with a time of 1.:04.60. She was followed by Hallie Mattingly (21:16.97).

Two Govs kicked off Saturday with the hammer throw, Tucker placing 16th with a 39.75m throw, and Dejesus with a 29.2m throw. They then competed in the shot put, with Tucker placing 15th with a 12.53m throw, and Dejesus throwing 9.25m.

Gabrielle Miller earned an 8th place finish in the 100m prelims, and along with Bianca Browne who placed 20th, qualified for finals. Koriona Boyd paced the 400m with a time of 57.68. She was followed by Alexis Arnett (58.31) and Sydney Hartoin (1:00.25).

Lauren Lewis earned the APSU Govs highest finish of the day, placing third in the 800m with a time of 2:08.82. She was followed by Shaye Foster (2:20.63) and Mary Kate French (2:30.02). Miller placed 10th in the first round of the 100m with a time of 11.80, and was followed by Bianca Browne (12.12).

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team has concluded their regular season, and will travel to Conway, Arkansas for the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships, May 9th-11th.