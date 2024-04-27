Austin Peay State University will not renew contract with APSU Men’s Golf Coach Robbie Wilson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department will not renew the contract of head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Friday.

“I have made the decision not to renew the employment contract of Robbie Wilson as our head men’s golf coach,” said Harrison. “Austin Peay State University is very thankful for his 10 years of service to our student-athletes and our Governors men’s golf program. Coach Wilson and his family are valuable members of the Clarksville Community, and I wish them nothing but the best going forward.

“As we turn the page and begin our national search for our new golf coach, we will stay consistent by looking for a leader that is committed to all pillars of the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ The preferred candidate will be energetic, innovative, gritty, community-involved, and a great recruiter. It is imperative that they understand that competing is not enough, but competing for championships in all areas of life is the Austin Peay State University standard!

“Thank you for your patience as we go through the search process, and I look forward to introducing you to our newest Governors head coach in the near future!”