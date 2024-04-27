Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 27th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will improve the intersections on SR 112 / SR 76 by grading, draining, and constructing retaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will occur daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from west of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 9-42)

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

4/16, 9:00am – 2:00pm, SR-48 will be closed down intermittently to set beams for Bartons Creek bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Daily from 9:00am – 2:00pm, SR-149 will be closed intermittently to place netting along the outside of the parapet rail. Friday is listed as a back up day.

Cheatham County / Davidson County / Montgomery County / Robertson County – I-24

The replacement of flat sheet signs on various Interstate and State Routes.

8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be a temporary left lane closures on I-24 WB for the installation of flatsheet signs and footers. (MM 42 – 7 & MM 9 – 42) This will NOT be a continuous lane closure each night.

Davidson County – I-440

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, excluding weekends, there will be inside lane closures on I-440 EB and WB for survey work to the I-24 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for construction activities.

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single right lane closures for extruded panel sign replacements. (MM85-86)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard) (MM 89 – 95)

4/25, & 4/29 – 5/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65, in both directions for sign installation, sawing and sealing damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.

4/26 at 8:00pm continuously until 4/28 at noon, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions, to replace damaged concrete. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily 7:30am – 6:00pm there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-24

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

(MM 66-52) Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, excluding weekends, there will be inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work at the I-40 interchange. Superior Traffic Control will provide traffic control.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.