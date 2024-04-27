69.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Cumberland Winds Member Recital: A Symphony of Soloists, Ensembles at the Roxy Regional Theatre

News Staff
By News Staff
Cumberland Winds in Recital to be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Join the Cumberland Winds for a recital featuring soloists and small ensembles next Friday, May 3rd, 2024, at 7:00pm, in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre.

You’ve seen them perform as a whole — now come listen to the fine musicians from our community who make up the Cumberland Winds!

All ages are sure to enjoy this special evening of flute, horn, and clarinet soloists, a clarinet trio, a sax and guitar jazz duo, a low brass duo, a sax quartet, and the Cumberland Winds Flute Section.

Join us for a fun evening of entertainment featuring these talented musicians in our community!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the recital).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

