Nashville Sounds drop 9-3 game to Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – After scoring in the first inning for the third consecutive game, the Nashville Sounds (12-14) fell 9-3 to the Louisville Bats (13-13) on a windy Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Isaac Collins hit his team-leading double in the first inning and scored the first Nashville run. He added on with his second home run of the series on a 423-foot solo blast to right-center field in the eighth inning.

The Sounds jumped out to an early lead with an RBI single from Francisco Mejía in the top of the first. Louisville answered with a solo home run in the first and second innings. Vinny Capra tied the game at two with his second home run of the season to left center field.

Eric Haase returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off with two hits. It was Haase’s second consecutive two-hit game and his fourth of the season.

After being hit by a pitch and leaving the game on Tuesday, Brewer Hicklen was hit by another pitch in his first plate appearance.

Nick Bennett (1-2) battled through his second start of the season for the Sounds. He went 4.2 innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and striking out two. The Sounds trailed 4-2 in the seventh inning but got out of hand as Louisville scored four in the bottom half.

The Sounds only used two pitchers to combine for the final 10 outs. James Meeker made his third appearance for Nashville since he was transferred from Double-A Biloxi. Blake Holub got the final five outs and allowed one earned run while striking out four.

Tomorrow afternoon will be the series finale of the six-game series in Louisville. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (0-4, 8.34) will get the start for the Sounds. He will go up against right-hander Christian Roa (0-0, 4.50) in a rematch of the first game of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm central at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

Nick Bennett’s 4.2 inning of work was his longest appearance since June 30th, 2023 vs Mississippi while pitching for Biloxi (5.0 IP). It was also his longest appearance as a starter since September 17th, 2022 at Pensacola (7.0 IP).

During Isaac Collins’ six-game hitting streak, he is batting .428 (9-for-21) with two home runs, four RBI, and four runs scored. He leads the team with 10 doubles the season and is now tied with Tyler Black for second place in total bases with 44 trailing Brewer Hicklen with 45.

Blake Holub’s 1.2 innings was his longest outing since August 26th, 2023, against Bowie while pitching for Erie (2.0 IP).

