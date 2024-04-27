Women of Clarksville Expo returns for 2024, Bigger and Better Than Ever

Clarksville, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo will return for its fourth year on August 24th, 2024, bigger and better than ever.

The Women of Clarksville Expo has grown into one of our city’s premier events in the four years since its inception. This year’s Expo will be held at The Emerald (2631 Highway 41A Bypass) to accommodate that growth.

“We are excited to see the growth of the Women’s Expo, where over the years we have highlighted and featured hundreds of women and their business enterprises. This year we are excited to be at The Emerald, Clarksville’s newest event venue, a woman-owned-and-operated business. Please put Saturday, August 24th, 10:00am to 3:00pm on your calendars to share this experience with us,” said Cynthia Pitts, Clarksville’s First Lady.

Same Expo, New Look

The change in venue will allow for the addition of more vendors, as well as expanded parking for attendees. Shuttle services will also be available.

This year’s event will feature many of the vendors and services that attendees have come to enjoy, including shopping, food vendors, cooking demonstrations and free health screenings, as well as new additions like vendor raffles and health and wellness activities.

“Our emphasis on highlighting small business, especially women-owned businesses in our city has been a staple of the Women’s Expo each year,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Those who attend will have a wonderful experience and meet the owners and operators who have a passion for their products and services. I’ve heard countless inspirational stories behind the products offered, and what drives the women to succeed,” Mayor Pitts stated.

This year’s Expo will be held on August 24th, 2024 from 10 a.m-3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Vendors Needed

The city is still seeking vendors from the community to take part in this year’s Expo. Vendors should be geared toward women’s health and wellness, fashion and hobbies.

Vendors will receive a booth space with one table and two chairs. Table covers will not be provided.

Vendor applications will remain open until Wednesday, May 1, 2024. To apply as a vendor, click here.