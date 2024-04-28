APSU Softball nabs 5-4 win over Florida Gulf Coast at Cathi Maynard Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team sent its seven senior and graduate student-athletes out the best way possible in its final home game of the year with a 5-4 victory versus Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors have played themselves back into postseason consideration.

In winning the three-game ASUN series versus FGCU, the Governors (21-27; 6-15 ASUN) are now tied for the eighth and final spot in the conference’s championship tournament with Kennesaw State, with one conference weekend left to play.

The Governors jumped on the Eagles (32-17; 15-6 ASUN) with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Brie Howard, while Morgan Zuege scored the other run of the inning on a passed ball.

The Eagles would slowly cut into the APSU Govs lead scoring one run in the third and adding two more runs in the fourth to make it a one-run game, 4-3.

The Govs would score what turned out to be a huge insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, with Gabi Apaig opening the inning with a single and score two batters latter on an infield single by Kylie Campbell, putting the Govs up by two, 5-3.

The Eagles would cut the Governors advantage back to one on a home run in the top of the sixth, but the APSU Gov’s relief pitching closed the door, with Samantha Miener picking up her second save of the year with a scoreless seventh-inning, while APSU starter Jordan Benefiel (11-13) picked up the win.

Between the Lines

Final home game for Governors Kendyl Weinzapfel, Gabi Apiag, Jordan Benefiel, Mea Clark, Megan Hodum, Morgan Zuege and Jaya Herring.

Austin Peay State University is now 5-4 all-time versus Florida Gulf Coast.

The APSU Govs’ win was their 15th this season at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, tying for the most in a single season in the facility’s history.

Kylie Campbell picked up her 60th hit of the season hits this season, bring her to within three hits of Danielle Liermann for the most hits by a Govs softball player in their first three seasons (163).

Brie Howard extended her single-season record of being hit by a pitch to 18.

Samantha Miener picked up her fifth career save, tying her for third-most in program history.

