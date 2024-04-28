Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 27th – May 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of sunny days, occasional showers, and the potential for thunderstorms.

There will be sunny skies on Sunday, with temperatures reaching a high near 83°F.

There is a slight chance of showers creeping in on Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 67°F.

Moving into Monday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 80°F, accompanied by south winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Monday night brings an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows around 62°F.

As we progress into Tuesday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms decreases, giving way to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°F.

It remains mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows around 58°F.

There is a slight increase in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on Wednesday, alongside mostly sunny skies and highs near 85°F.

Wednesday night carries a similar pattern, with partly cloudy skies and lows around 63°F.

By Thursday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms ramps up to 50 percent, with partly sunny skies and highs near 84°F.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 65°F.

As the week progresses, stay tuned to Clarksville Online for updates on changing weather conditions in Clarksville-Montgomery County.