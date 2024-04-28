Marsha Blackburn Report: Restoring Order On College Campuses

Washington, D.C. – Over the past week, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests have broken out at college campuses across the United States, calling for violence against Jewish people. University leaders must strongly condemn these dangerous demonstrations and hold students accountable or lose federal funding.

This week, I joined my Republican colleagues in sending a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, urging them to restore order to campuses that have been effectively shut down by anti-Semitic mobs that are targeting Jewish students.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I hosted a roundtable with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), NFL legends, and human trafficking prevention experts to raise awareness about the silent crisis of missing and minority children and to discuss protecting children in physical and virtual spaces.

Human trafficking is among the fastest-growing criminal industries in the world, and I have introduced the Stopping the Abuse, Victimization, and Exploitation of Girls (SAVE Girls) Act to combat trafficking. The SAVE Girls Act authorizes additional funding for a grant program to prevent the trafficking of young women and girls.

Additionally, my REPORT Act will make crucial updates to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline and force big tech companies like Facebook to report child trafficking and enticement. I look forward to its swift passage in the House of Representatives.

As a result of the Joe Biden administration’s open border policies, over 9.4 million illegal immigrants have flooded across our southern border. Rather than detaining and deporting these individuals, President Biden has allowed them to remain in our communities.

Reports indicate that illegal immigrants are delivering meals to Americans’ doorsteps through delivery services like Uber Eats by paying to use existing users’ accounts. This week I sent letters to Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub demanding answers on reports that food delivery services are being infiltrated by potentially dangerous illegal immigrants who have access to Americans’ personal information, including their home addresses.

Americans deserve to participate in elections that are free from foreign influence. Senator Hagerty and I introduced the Preventing Foreign Interference in American Elections Act, to modernize and close loopholes that have previously allowed foreign nationals to influence American elections. Foreign interference in the country’s election process threatens the democracy at the heart of our nation.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI