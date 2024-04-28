Montgomery County Unemployment Rate sees slight uptick in March

Unemployment Rates in Many Tennessee Counties Remained the Same or Decreased in March

Nashville, TN – Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) documented unemployment rates below 5% in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties in March. County unemployment rates for the month range from 2.2% to 4.6%.



During the month, the number of jobless people decreased in 12 counties across the state. Ten counties recorded rates that did not change from month to month, while 73 counties did see a slight uptick in their unemployment levels.

The Montgomery County unemployment rate for March was 3.4 percent. That is up 0.3 percent from February’s 3.1 percent.



Williamson County and Moore County both had rates of 2.2% in March. For Williamson County, that represented an uptick of just 0.1 of a percentage point when compared with February’s statistic. In Moore County, unemployment increased by 0.3 of a percentage point during the month.



Cheatham County had the next lowest rate at 2.3%, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its February number.



Clay County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in March. At 4.6%, the county’s rate jumped up by 0.6 of a percentage point. Lauderdale County had the second-highest unemployment rate for the month at 4.5%, a slight increase of 0.1 of a percentage point.



A complete analysis of Tennessee’s county unemployment data for March 2024 is available here.

As reported on April 18th, Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate for March came in at 3.2%, a 0.1 of a percentage point drop when compared with the previous month. The statewide rate is adjusted to consider seasonal impacts on employment, while county unemployment rates are not adjusted.