APSU Golf’s Jakob Falk Schollert, Daniel Love Earn All-Atlantic Sun Conference Honors

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Jakob Falk Schollert earned Third Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference honors and ASUN All-Academic Team honors, while Daniel Love received ASUN All-Academic Team honors as well, the league announced Monday.

Falk Schollert is the first Austin Peay State University men’s golfer to earn All-ASUN selection since the Governors joined the conference. Falk Schollert and Love are the first Govs golfers to receive ASUN All-Academic Team recognition.

A fifth-year student-athlete from Roskilde, Denmark, Falk Schollert led the Govs with a 72.61 stroke average while recording 31 counting scores in 31 rounds played this season. Falk Schollert also posted team bests with six rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par.

Falk Schollert was APSU’s top individual finisher in five of 11 events while recording three top-10 and two top-five finishes. He also recorded a 556-287-33 record against the field this season, which was good for a .660 winning percentage as an individual.

In addition, Falk Schollert is a marketing major with a 3.62 grade-point average. Falk Schollert was named a Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholar in 2023 and has been named to the Dean’s List twice in two years at APSU.

A junior from Owensboro, Kentucky, Love is a management major with a 3.94 grade-point average. Love was named a Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholar in 2023 and has been named to the Dean’s List three times in two years at APSU.

On the course, Love was one of two Governors to play every round in all 11 events this season while posting a 74.29 stroke average. Love carded a pair of rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par with a low round of 67.

Falk Schollert and Love played their final collegiate rounds at the 2024 ASUN Men’s Golf Championship and will graduate from Austin Peay State University on Friday, May 3rd, 2024.

