Austin Peay State University Baseball faces Alabama A&M at Joe Maynard Field, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – Amidst its longest win streak since the season’s opening weeks, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team looks to close out its five-game homestand on a positive note when it hosts Alabama A&M on Tuesday at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The first pitch is at 6:00pm.

It is the first meeting between the teams since the 2012 season when APSU swept the home-and-home series from AAMU.

Midweek Scene Setter

Austin Peay

The Austin Peay State University baseball team brings a six-game win streak into Tuesday’s game, its longest win streak since a nine-game win streak during the season’s first 10 games. During the win streak, APSU has scored 91 runs (15.2 per game), 30 home runs, and a .430 batting average.

Alabama A&M

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs won the final two games of its three-game SWAC series against Bethune-Cookman for its second conference series win this season. AAMU lost its only other game against an ASUN Conference foe, dropping a 13-5 decision at North Alabama on April 3rd.

APSU Govs Top Notes and Notables

Awe-Inspiring April

Austin Peay State University has torn the cover off the ball in April, posting 62 of its program-record 122 home runs during the month’s first 16 games. The APSU Govs have batted an incredible .390 during the month, with five batters hitting over .400 during the month: Gus Freeman (.486), Clayton Gray (.427), Ambren Voitik (.424), Harrison Brown (.414), and John Bay (.407). Lyle Miller-Green is batting .391 during the month with 10 home runs, 28 RBI, and 28 runs scored.

These Govs Absolutely Rake

Entering this week’s action, Austin Peay State University’s offense is producing at a historic pace. APSU enters the week leading all Division I teams in total home runs (122) and total doubles (116), as well as leading in batting average, slugging percentage, and home runs per game (see below).

The APSU Govs lead the ASUN, rank among the NCAA Top 10, and are on pace to set program records in each of the following categories:

Category Govs Rank NCAA Leader Value AP Record Year Batting Avg. .353 1st Austin Peay .353 .331 1996 2B/Game 2.72 3rd Columbia 3.05 2.55 2016 HR/Game 2.84 1st Austin Peay 2.84 1.45 2017 Runs/Game 10.60 2nd Wofford 10.73 8.36 2016 Slugging Pct. .676 1st Austin Peay .676 .512 1999 On-Base Pct. .449 2nd Wofford .451 .416 1976

Beware The K

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff continues to strikeout opponents at near-record pace, averaging 9.83 strikeouts per nine innings. That rate is second-best in program history behind the 2019 staff’s 9.92 strikeout rate (556 Ks/504.1 IP). This season’s strikeout rate ranks 34th among Division I teams and leads all ASUN squads.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University center fielder John Bay homered in the first two games of the Eastern Kentucky series, pushing him to 19 home runs this season. This month, he is batting .407 with eight home runs and a team-best 14 walks.

First baseman/right fielder Harrison Brown saw his 11-game hit streak snapped in the EKU series opener but closed the set with a 3-for-4, five-RBI effort, with two home runs, including the go-ahead homer in the sixth.

Utility man Jaden Brown had a double, triple, and scored three times in the EKU series opener Friday but was held without a hit in Game 2 of the series. Saturday’s outing ended his hit streak at 16 games and his reached-safely streak at 25 games.

APSU catcher Keaton Cottam went 3-for-10 with two RBI and four runs scored in the two Tuesday outings against Middle Tennessee. He has eight starts at catcher and has a hit in six of those starts.

Catcher Gus Freeman leads Austin Peay with a .486 batting average during April while also walking eight times and posting a .608 on-base percentage. He reached base safely in 12 consecutive plate appearances between the FGCU and EKU series finales.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar saw his 13-game hit streak end Sunday against EKU. He batted .421 (24-57) during the streak with 12 RBI. He closed the streak with a two-home run day Saturday, his first multi-homer game.

Austin Peay State University infielder Conner Gore has started at five positions (1B, 2B, 3B, RF, DH). He started at third against Middle Tennessee last Tuesday and in the FGCU series opener, going 3-for-9 with a double and home run in the two games.

Right fielder Clayton Gray batted .545 with three doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI during the EKU series. Since March 24 (21 games), he leads APSU with 42 RBI while batting .430 with 11 doubles and 11 home runs.

Since back-to-back hitless outings on April 6th-7th against Bellarmine, two-way man Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, is batting .500 (26-52) with nine home runs and 25 RBI while posting a 1.135 slugging percentage (4 doubles, 9 homers) over the last 12 games.

APSU first baseman Justin Olson walked three times, was hit by a pitch, and scored twice in five plate appearances during the EKU series finale on Sunday. It ended his five-game hit streak, but he has reached safely in seven straight games.

Third baseman Brody Szako led APSU with 11 RBI during the EKU series, hitting three doubles and three home runs as part of his six-hit weekend. He also became the sixth different Governor to hit a grand slam this season, belting his in Game 2 of the EKU set.

Austin Peay State University second baseman Ambren Voitik batted .700 (7-10) with three RBI and six runs scored during the EKU series. He hit his 10th home run of the season in Game 2 of the series.



Infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the APSU Govs are leading late.

