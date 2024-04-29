Austin Peay State University Celebrates Spring 2024 Graduates in Commencement Ceremonies, May 3rd

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host three commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, at 9:00am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm in the Dunn Center to honor its Spring 2024 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 1,100 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the University’s academic colleges will be recognized.

Tickets are currently available to the public through Eventbrite. They can be accessed through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website – along with a link to live footage of the graduation for those unable to attend.

For general ticketing questions or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the APSU Office of the Registrar at graduation@apsu.edu or 931.221.7150.