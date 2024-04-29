Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 29th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Trot is a 6-month-old Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, weighs 23 pounds, will be neutered before heading to his new family, and seems to do well on a leash. Trot will almost grin and smile at you when you approach him and responds to gentle, loving affection.

He is very sweet, playful and looking for his forever family who will take it slow and help Trot become his best self. Come for a meet and greet, take this handsome guy for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Elliott is a male adult Siamese mix cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and just a sweet, loving guy. Please come see him and take him out for some interaction and attention. You won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Amy Furry Fowler is a current member of the Long Timers Lonely Hearts Club and she is looking for her forever family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with her, she is more settled as an older gal, she has a stunning, sleek black coat with just a touch of white on one foot. Amy is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

She is an indoor cat, will headbutt you for head scratches and talk to you all day long! She prefers to be the ONLY pet in the home and does well with older children. Amy will make an excellent addition to any family looking for a loving, wonderful cat.



If you would like an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Daisy is a 5-year-old female Treeing Walker Coonhound. This girl is a total househound, not a hunter. She is spayed, fully vetted, and is just a super sweetheart. Daisy enjoys lounging around out in the yard, sunning herself, and just keeping an eye on things.

She has lived with seven dogs and does fine around other dogs. She might be a bit curious about cats but has been around them so she might do well with proper introductions. She is very easygoing and will make a great companion for a lucky family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Contact Susan at 931-305-8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 2 ½- 3 year old female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, keeps her kennel very clean and absolutely loves to play! She still has that pup energy but does play well with her best friend Drako at the rescue. She plays hard but settles down when she’s done. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to go on adventures!

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix. This sweet girl is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Jupiter is special needs as she is on medication for allergies and is on special food to help her skin. She will need eye drops too and regular vet visits for her allergies. The rescue will continue to help her adopters with medical bills.

Jupiter does well with children, prefers to be the only pet in the home, and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ace is a 2-year-old male American Eskimo Dog mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative, and house/kennel trained. He weighs between 20-25 pounds and does well with other dogs but prefers a home without children. He is a bit shy at first and takes a moment to warm up but does come around quickly! He would love a family that will include him in adventures and activities.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies!!! It’s puppy time at the Farm!! Lisa has puppies that are a possible Shepherd mix, are 7 weeks old and started shots and deworming. Come get your dose of puppy snuggles!!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Bitacat is a female 11-month-old Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is independent and playful but still likes to curl up and snuggle with other kitties. She loves all toys and plays well with other cats and cat friendly dogs with proper introductions.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is an adult Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, good with other dogs and house trained. She is also fine with cats and children. She knows basic commands and loves to chew on sticks and her toys. Phoebe will go to her new home with some of her favorite toys. She is a lover and snuggler and loves being with her people.

If you would like to be part of her journey and can be that special person for Phoebe and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Gus is a 5-year-old male American Pit Bull Terrier mix who was fortunate enough to get checked into the Mutt Motel after he was found abandoned in a camper. This sweet boy is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW neg., on HW, flea and tick preventatives, and very friendly, playful, and smart.

Gus has done well with other dogs but has not been around cats. He will be fine with respectful children and now weighs about 70 pounds! Gus’ adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/gus or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931-342-2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Odyssey is a two-year-old male Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, will get on the neuter appointment schedule, and does well in his kennel. He does need a little work with leash training, but he would do better adjusting to a harness, as there is no stress on the neck and offers easier control. He will need a family/adopter committed to getting him regular grooming/ brushing to keep his coat from matting.

This guy is just the sweetest. Coming from a rough situation, he is doing great and looking for his forever family. Odyssey’s adoption fees include 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.