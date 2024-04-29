Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Cedar Street water service line maintenance work begins today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin water service line maintenance today on Cedar Street and will be working daily through Friday.

Cedar Street is passable; however, motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route during the work. Motorists are also asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

Beech Street will be closed from Chapel Street to E Street.

Traffic will be detoured to Chapel Street and E Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

Utility construction crews plan to complete the water service line maintenance project on Friday, May 3rd, 2024.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com