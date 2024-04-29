61.9 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Mock Crash Demonstration at West Creek High School

Tony Centonze
West Creek High School Criminal Justice Academy students are treated to mock crash demonstration by local first responders. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Local First Responders, including members of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (MCEMS), Vanderbilt LifeFlight, and other organizations, came together at West Creek High School (WCHS) for a demonstration of a mock crash rescue operation.

Students in WCHS’s Law & Criminal Justice Academy watched as CPD Sgt. Gary Mefford welcomed them to the fake crash scene and talked them through the process. Lisa McClain, Director of Montgomery County Driver Safety, said she and CPD had worked with the other organizations to make this happen. She was excited that the students could watch an extrication and rescue.

Training aide Rescue Randy was removed from the car, which was on its side, tended to on the stretcher, and then loaded into the LifeFlight helicopter. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts’ message to students was, “Something like this can happen in an instant, especially if you’re driving distracted.”

