Clarksville-Montgomery County School System selects Jeffrey Taylor as Chief Financial Officer

Montgomery County, TN – Jeffrey G. Taylor has been selected as the Chief Financial Officer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). He will replace Christopher Reneau, who is transitioning back to the private sector in a financial role with Millan Enterprises, LLC, a long-standing Partner in Education and supporter of CMCSS and the community.

Taylor has served as the Director of Accounts and Budgets for Montgomery County since 2014. In this role, he prepared the budget for Montgomery County Government, collaborated with all departments, including CMCSS, supervised accounting operations and activities, and maintained strong financial positions for the various funds of Montgomery County.

Previously, he served as a staff accountant in the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office. Other experience includes Thurman Campbell Group, PLC, Precision Printing & Packaging, and Emerson Electric. He began his experience and learned the value of hard work as a young man on his family’s tobacco farm in Kentucky.

“Having worked closely with Jeff during my tenure as Director of Schools, I am excited to welcome him to our team,” stated Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, Director of Schools. “He is joining CMCSS with a wealth of knowledge about our community, public finance, and the District’s systems and processes. His integrity and experience will ensure CMCSS continues to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and has the resources needed to educate and empower our students to reach their potential.”

Taylor earned his B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance summa cum laude from Austin Peay State University. He completed the County Certified Finance Officer (CCFO) Program through the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury and the County Technical Assistance Service.

“Public education is close to my heart,” stated Taylor. “My wife has been an educator in CMCSS for nearly 30 years, my mother is a retired teacher, many of my family members are educators, and my son is a student in CMCSS. It is important to me that not only my family but all students, educators, and support staff have the funding they need to be successful.”

“I have enjoyed the 15 years I have worked for Montgomery County, and I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all departments as we work together to ensure Clarksville-Montgomery County has the best public schools in the state,” Taylor said.

Reneau and Taylor have worked closely together for the past three years, and they will collaborate to transition the role of CFO over the coming months.