Hopkinsville Community College’s 58th “Round Table” edition award winners announced

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) recently hosted a ceremony to unveil its 58th annual “Round Table Literary Journal,” which includes poetry, prose and visual artwork from 42 contributors from the Pennyrile region as well as the following schools: Hopkinsville Community College, Christian County High School, Indian Hills Elementary, Heritage Christian Academy and University Heights Academy.

The 58th “Round Table Literary Journal” was overseen by English faculty & editor Caitlin Chester with editorial staff comprised of English faculty Elizabeth Burton along with students Aly Adler and Jada Poindexter. The edition has been dedicated to retiring HCC English faculy Julia Laffoon-Jackson.

2024 Round Table Literary Journal Winners

Poetry:

1st Place – Peruth Nankusu

2nd Place – Aly Adler

3rd Place – Jada Poindexter

Fiction:

1st Place – Kendall Mayes

2nd Place – Amelia Hewett

3rd Place – Dominique Davie

Adult Artwork:

1st Place – Brittan Joiner

2nd Place – Ashia Rogers

3rd Place – Elizabeth Mase

Kids’ Writing:

1st Place – Lane Askew

Kids’ Artwork:

1st Place – Penny Richee

2nd Place – Lucas McLauglin

3rd Place – Caroline Boggess

Financial support by the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. sponsors the printing of the “Round Table Literary Journal.”

