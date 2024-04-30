62.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
101st Airborne Division’s Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company takes part in Operation Lethal Eagle

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Soldiers Assigned to the new Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Strike), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) take part in Operation Lethal Eagle for their first large-scale field training exercise at Fort Campbell, KY, April 27th, 2024,

Strike Brigade is one of the Army’s first units to prototype the mobile brigade combat team (MBCT) concept. The MBCT will be lighter and more lethal while providing increased mobility to close combat forces.

The Army is undertaking its most significant transformation in more than 40 years to dominate large-scale combat operations in multidomain environments. Through Continuous Transformation, the Army will maintain dominance against rapidly evolving threats in an era of dynamic change in the character of war.

Interviewees: 1st Lt. Andrew Blomquist, leader of the Hunter Killer Platoon; Sgt. David Warren, leader of the Hunter Killer Platoon Squad; and Capt. Charles O’Hagan, commander of the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company.

