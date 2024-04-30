Altra Federal Credit Union to hold Teens and Money Webinar on May 14th

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a Teens and Money Webinar covering Financial Basics on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024, from 6:00pm -7:00pm.

This event is FREE and for ages 13 – 18. This webinar is interactive and will help you learn important information and financial skills for your future! Throughout this Financial Basics session, you’ll create a spending plan, learn about account management, and discover important credit fundamentals.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://tinyurl.com/5fkyke47

“Having a good understanding of financial basics and being able to apply those concepts to money decisions is crucial for future financial success. This is especially important for young adults who are just forming these responsible habits that will serve them well throughout their lives.” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.8 billion in assets and more than 150,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org