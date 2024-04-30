APSU Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green receives ASUN Player of the Week Honor

Atlanta, GA – Two-way player Lyle Miller-Green hit five home runs and had 12 RBI while leading Austin Peay State University’s baseball team to a 4-0 record last week, and the Atlantic Sun Conference named him its Player of the Week on Monday.

Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia, product, continued his torrid April pace by batting .500 (7-for-14) with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 11 runs scored while leading the APSU Govs to a Tuesday win against Middle Tennessee and an ASUN series sweep of Eastern Kentucky. During the week, he also tied Austin Peay’s single-season home run and runs scored records.

Miller-Green opened the week with an incredible three-homer and seven-RBI outing against Middle Tennessee. He opened the game with two-run home runs in the first and second innings and added a two-run triple in the fourth before tacking on a ninth-inning solo home run. He tied the Govs’ single-game record with three home runs in a single game, while his seven RBI are tied for the fourth-most in a game.

During the Eastern Kentucky series, Miller-Green scored eight times and drove in five runs as the APSU Govs posted their first ASUN series sweep this season. He opened the weekend by going 1-for-3 at the plate but walked and reached on an error to score three runs.

In Game 2, he hit two-run home runs in the first and fifth innings and reached base safely twice more as part of a 2-for-4, four-RBI, three-run scored outing. He was held without a hit in the finale but walked in his first two plate appearances and scored each time.

Entering the month’s final game on Tuesday, Miller-Green has batted .391 during April with 10 home runs and 28 RBI. He leads the APSU Govs with a .390 batting average this season with 25 home runs, 69 RBI, and 71 runs scored.

Miller-Green is the sixth Governors player to earn an ASUN weekly award this season. Catcher Trevor Conley and pitcher Andrew Devine swept the league’s February 26th awards. The league also has recognized second baseman Ambren Voitik (March 4th), shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar (March 18th), and third baseman Brody Szako (April 8th).

Austin Peay State University and Miller-Green conclude the month and their five-game homestand with a Tuesday 6:00pm contest against Alabama A&M. The APSU Govs then travel to Florida for a pivotal three-game ASUN Conference set against Stetson, beginning with a Friday 5:30pm CT series opener.