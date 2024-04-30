Nashville Sounds go down 11-5 to Norfolk Tides at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Needless to say, it was a “ruff” Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday for the Nashville Sounds (13-15) as the home team fell to the Norfolk Tides (13-15) 11-5 at First Horizon Park.

After rolling through the lineup for the first time, Sounds starter Robert Gasser (0-1) ran into trouble the second time through. Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers hit homers off the southpaw in the third, and Daniel Johnson added another for Norfolk to go up 4-0 through four. The Tides put things away after a big sixth inning, batting around and scoring seven more runs to make it 11-0.

The Sounds got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, making the most of three-straight walks. Francisco Mejía singled and scored Andruw Monasterio and Isaac Collins to avoid the shutout. In the ninth, Vinny Capra hit a sacrifice fly, and Norfolk walked in a couple more runs, but Nashville came up well short of overcoming the large deficit late.

Gasser ended with the loss, allowing four runs (all earned) on five hits in four innings. Kevin Herget worked a scoreless fifth before being charged with five runs (all earned) in the sixth. Enoli Paredes and Nolan Blackwood combined to keep the Tides from scoring over the final three innings, but the damage was done.

Sounds hitters totaled six hits in the loss, with the lone extra-base knock coming off the bat of Yonny Hernández in the final frame. Collins added a single in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to eight games while also walking twice. Brewer Hicklen also reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Nashville and Norfolk are back at it tomorrow night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 11.20) will face off against fellow southpaw Cade Povich (2-1, 1.03). The first pitch is set for 6:35pm in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

The last time Robert Gasser allowed three home runs in an outing came exactly a year ago vs. Omaha on April 30th, 2023.

Isaac Collins extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single late. He’s batting .393 (11-for-28) with six extra-base hits, nine walks, a .541 on-base percentage, and 1.362 OPS since April 21st. Collins’ hitting streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the league.

Brewer Hicklen has reached base in eight straight games. Since April 19th, the outfielder has been batting .440 (11-for-25) with five RBI, six walks, and five stolen bases.

Kevin Herget’s scoreless inning streak of 11.2 innings ended in the sixth inning. It was the longest such streak by a Sounds pitcher this season.

