APSU Baseball delivers devastating 35-1 loss to Alabama A&M

Clarksville, TN – Okay, so let’s cut to the chase… Center fielder John Bay hit two grand slams, designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green set the program single-season home run record with another grand slam, and first baseman Harrison Brown broke a 53-year-old record with 11 RBI, all while leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to break a program scoring record in its 35-1 run-rule, seven-inning victory against Alabama A&M Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (27-16) won its seventh consecutive game and closed its five-game homestand with an unblemished 5-0 mark. It is the Governors’ longest win streak since a nine-game win streak during the season’s first two weeks.

Harrison Brown’s 11-RBI day, which broke a record set in 1971, began when he provided the game’s first run with an RBI single in a four-run first inning. He provided the only runs in the second inning courtesy of a three-run home run, pushing the lead to 7-0.

Brown was one of three consecutive bases-loaded walks in the seven-run third inning. But Bay provided the big highlight with his first grand slam as the lead ballooned to 14-0. Bay followed that in the next inning with a second grand slam for the fourth inning’s only runs.

Brown continued his push toward the RBI record in the fifth inning with a three-run double, stretching the Governors’ lead to 21-1. He finished his push to the program RBI record with a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

And yet the APSU Govs’ highlights weren’t complete. After a couple of Alabama A&M defensive miscues extended the sixth inning, Miller-Green stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two out. He fouled off a pair of pitches but didn’t miss on the 0-2 offering and hammered a grand slam to center field—his program record-breaking 26th home run this season.

Governors starter Solomon Washington (2-1) notched his second Tuesday win after holding the Bulldogs scoreless over four innings while striking out seven of the 13 batters he faced. The Govs’ bullpen allowed one run over the final three innings while striking out another five of the 11 batters they faced.



Alabama A&M (11-32) broke up Austin Peay State University’s shutout bid in the fifth when third baseman Jared Tribett hit a solo home run off the left field foul pole. AAMU starting pitcher Roman Sorrell (1-5) lost after allowing seven runs on six hits over two innings.

And Now the Details

Lyle Miller-Green Becomes Top Gov

After a one-game pause, Miller-Green broke Austin Peay State University’s single-season home run record with his sixth-inning grand slam. His 26th homer broke the record set by Parker Phillips during the 2019 season.

Lyle Miller-Green’s Other Records

Miller-Green’s day began with a record-tying four walks in his first six plate appearances. He walked in the first inning and scored for the 72nd time in 2024, breaking the record set by Jordan Hankins during the 2012 season.

He then finished the game with six runs scored, which tied the program record and are the most by a player in Division I this season. So, in a day’s work, LMG set the program single-season home run and runs scored record and tied the single-game walks and runs scored marks.

Bay’s Grannies

Bay hit his two grand slams in back-to-back at-bats. The two grand slams alone were a program record, but in back-to-back at-bats, they set another program record. Bay finished the game 4-for-4 at the plate and with a nine-RBI outing that is the third-best in program history.

More About Grand Slams

The APSU Govs’ three grand slams tied the NCAA Division I single-game record. However, it also gave Austin Peay 10 grand slams this season, extending its own single-season record. The NCAA record for single-season grand slams is 14, set by the 2003 Arizona State club.

Thirty-five runs!

Austin Peay State University set its program record with 35 runs against Alabama A&M, breaking the record of 30 runs set by the 1998 Governors at Morehead State. It also is the most runs scored by a Division I team this season, besting the 34 runs scored by Bowling Green against Ball State in March.

Scoring at Break-Neck Speed

During its seven-game win streak, Austin Peay State University has scored 126 runs and hit 36 home runs. That includes the record 35 runs against Alabama A&M and the record 10 home runs against Eastern Kentucky.

Perfect Homestand

Austin Peay State University finished the five-game homestand without a loss, opening it with a win against Middle Tennessee last Tuesday. The APSU Govs then picked up their first ASUN series sweep by winning all three games against Eastern Kentucky—two via the run rule. Austin Peay State University capped the homestand with Tuesday’s run-rule win against AAMU. The Govs scored 84 runs and hit 29 home runs during the homestand.

Harrison on a Tear

After hitting two home runs Tuesday, Harrison Brown now has back-to-back two-homer outings. On Sunday, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI against Eastern Kentucky. Brown followed that with Tuesday’s 5-for-6, two-homer, 11-RBI performance against the Bulldogs.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team now focuses on a key Atlantic Sun Conference series, Friday-Sunday, at Stetson in DeLand, Florida. The Governors and Hatters, tied for second in the ASUN regular-season race, open their series with a 5:30pm CT Friday game.