Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap to explore historic insect emergence on May 7th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s next

Sudbrink’s presentation, “The Cicadas Are Coming! The Cicadas Are Coming!: To Dinner?” is timely given the convergence of 13-year cicadas and 17-year cicadas emerging, albeit not significantly overlapping, in northern Illinois. A co-emergence involving adjacent broods of different life cycles happens only roughly every 221 years.

The 2024 emergence is especially significant because it marks the first time adjacent 13- and 17-year broods will co-emerge since 1803, as well as the first time they have emerged in the same year since 1998. Sudbrink will explain this phenomenon’s significance, history and the impact it could have on your summer plans.

Plus, attendees will have an opportunity to win one of Dr. Sudbrink’s favorite insect books.

About Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap

Science on Tap is a monthly event that brings together science and local brews. Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosts Science on Tap on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year; doors open at 5:00pm and the event begins promptly at 5:30pm.