Clarksville’s Downtown Art Walk set for May 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This May 2nd, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.
** Madison Street United Methodist Church**
Art for Faith’s Sake Art Fair
–319 Madison Street
Featuring Artist- BKING
– 117 A Strawberry Alley
**The Vine on Franklin (ART)**
Featuring Artist-
– 128 Franklin Street
**Modern Movement Real Estate**
Featuring Artist- Dani Olsen
– 132 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040
Featuring Artist- Asad Thomas
– 100 Strawberry Alley
**Wedding Belles**
Featuring Artist-
– 123 Franklin Street
**ArtLink**
Featuring Artist- Keyon
– 98 Franklin Street
**Sanctuary on Main**
– 334 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
**Trazo Meadery**
– Featuring Artist- Jennifer Pierstorff
– 116 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
**Lorenzo Swinton Gallery**
– 106 North Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
– Featured Artists-
– Website: www.lorenzoswintongallery.com
**River City Clay**
– Featuring- Student Showcase
– 115 Franklin Street
**Clarksville Collection**
– 131 Franklin Street
**Tattoo Technique**
– Featuring Artist- Marissa Nese
– 129 Franklin Street
**Beachaven Winery**
– Featuring music by
– 101 Franklin Street
**First Presbyterian Church**
– 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
**Edward’s Steakhouse**
– Featuring Artist- Dan Colon
– 107 Franklin Street
**Roxy Regional Theatre**
– 100 Franklin Street
**Mug Shot Coffee Co.**
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.