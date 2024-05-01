Clarksville’s Downtown Art Walk set for May 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This May 2nd, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

** Madison Street United Methodist Church**

Art for Faith’s Sake Art Fair

–319 Madison Street