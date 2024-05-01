Nashville Sounds goes down 7-3 to Norfolk Tides

Nashville, TN – Tied through five, the Nashville Sounds (13-16) faltered in the later innings and took a 7-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides (14-15) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

A couple of tough infield hits cost Nashville to start the sixth. Norfolk’s Billy Cook and Hudson Haskin both reached on infield hits, and Maverick Handley added a single to load the bases. After a couple of sac flies and an RBI single, the Tides plated four in the frame to go up 5-1.

Nashville got on the scoreboard first in the opening inning. Vinny Capra started it off with a triple off the right field wall, and Francisco Mejía singled him home to make it 1-0 early. Capra added two more hits and a walk to reach four times in the game, scoring twice. Mejía also added a second RBI knock in the seventh. Brewer Hicklen also brought home a tally in the seventh to bring Nashville within three.

However, an eighth-inning home run by Coby Mayo gave Norfolk a four-run cushion.

Aaron Ashby looked much improved after a tough outing in Louisville last week. He rebounded to strike out six and allowed just one run on two hits in five innings of work. Ashby worked around four walks, getting plenty of swings and misses on his slider and changeup.

Blake Holub (0-1) took the loss in relief, allowing four runs on four hits and getting just one out in the sixth. Rob Zastryzny added a scoreless ninth, retiring the Tides in order with a strikeout.

The Tides and Sounds continue their series at First Horizon Park tomorrow night at 6:35pm. Right-hander Justin Armbruster (0-2, 8.38) will get the nod for Norfolk. Nashville’s starter is to be determined.

Post-Game Notes

Isaac Collins’ eight-game hitting streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 night – but his on-base streak has reached 10 games after he walked in the contest.

Noah Campbell walked in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 20 games (combined between Biloxi and Nashville). The lefty is batting .293 (17-for-58) with a .461 on-base percentage this season.

Aaron Ashby holds a 3.38 ERA (13.1 IP/5 ER) across three starts at First Horizon Park this season. He has a 21.94 ERA (5.1 IP/13 ER) in two road starts with the Sounds.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.