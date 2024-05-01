Tennessee Department of Education to celebrate Appreciation Month in May

Nashville, TN – Throughout the month of May, the Tennessee Department of Education invites all Tennesseans to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month, Week, and Day, proclaimed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Additionally, the department launched the ‘Year of Tennessee Teachers’ campaign, highlighting teachers for shaping the minds of the over one million K-12 students across the state to ensure they have access to a high-quality education and are successful in the classroom, workforce, and life.

The ‘Year of Tennessee Teachers’ campaign will spotlight and recognize teachers who have been nominated by their peers and are going above and beyond the call of duty, wearing many hats, to meet and support the needs of all students. Teachers from all areas of Tennessee will be featured on the department’s social media channels to further celebrate the important work they are doing in their classrooms, districts, and communities.

“Teachers have a significant impact on their students, mentoring and leading them to success in and outside of the classroom,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “I want to personally thank all Tennessee teachers for their daily passion and dedication to helping their students learn and be all they can be.”

The department will be promoting Teacher Appreciation Month on our social media channels, highlighting Teacher Appreciation Week on May 6th-10th and Teacher Appreciation Day on May 7th. Tennesseans can join the conversation and share why they love their current or previous teacher(s) on social media using #TNSupportsTeachers. Furthermore, current Tennessee teachers are encouraged to share why they love teaching using #WhyTeachTN.

This legislative session, Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly continued their steadfast support of Tennessee teachers by providing an additional $125 million for teacher pay raises. This investment supports the state’s commitment to increase the minimum starting teacher salary to $50,000 by 2027.